Mandorlini: 'Overturn derby expectations'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Andrea Mandorlini is confident they can “turn expectations on their heads” in tonight’s Derby della Lanterna with Sampdoria.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“Not everyone gets to take part in a derby. We are ready, it’s a special game that is separate from the rest, but we must go beyond our limits,” Mandorlini told Mediaset Premium.

“We have our own style of football, aggression is part of the game and I am hoping to see us very determined out there.”

Mandorlini only took over from sacked Ivan Juric in February and got his first win in a trip to Empoli last week.

“Sampdoria are higher up the table and considered favourites, but we will do everything we can to turn those expectations on their heads.

“We’ve only had a few weeks to work together, but we are starting to turn the tide and a victory is the best medicine.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero pledged a pitch invasion if his team won. Will Mandorlini follow suit in case of a Genoa victory?

“I don’t know what will happen, but at my age I’d best not do too much running!”

