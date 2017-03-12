NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Martusciello: 'Empoli must react'
By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello has called for his Empoli players to show a reaction in today's clash with Chievo.

Despite still lying seven points clear of Serie A's relegation zone, the Azzurri have lost five of their last six matches in Italy's top flight, including a damaging late home defeat to Genoa last week.

"Picking up points again is crucial," Martusciello told a Press conference. "The idea is to look to achieve the objective by transforming our problems into opportunities.

"It is a complicated game, we need to extract what we need in order to get the result.

"Losing in that way [against Genoa], one minute from the end, makes you bitter. Then, at the end, the whistling from fans hurt and we need to react. Sometimes these things can motivate you to do better.

"These passing days I have seen a determined team full of desire."

