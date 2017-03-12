Line-ups: Napoli-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti gets a surprise Serie A start along with Lorenzo Insigne and Marko Rog, as Napoli host Crotone.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

Maurizio Sarri has to get his men focused on capturing second place in Serie A from Roma, as they crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid this week.

Dries Mertens had given them the lead in the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo, just as Lorenzo Insigne had done in Spain, but their defending on set plays proved disastrous.

Mertens is given a rare rest, while Arek Milik was expected to get his first Serie A start since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in October.

Instead, it’s ex-Genoa hitman Pavoletti who is bumped into the starting XI, when he wasn’t even on the bench against Real Madrid.

Vlad Chiriches and Ivan Strinic also rotate the defence.

Lorenzo Tonelli is the only absentee, but Marko Rog is given a run-out following an impressive performance against Roma.

Crotone are in penultimate place and look doomed for an immediate return to Serie B after this historic first ever top flight campaign.

Half of Davide Nicola’s defence is missing, as Claiton Dos Santos is injured with Federico Ceccherini and Aleandro Rosi suspended.

Diego Falcinelli leads the way with native Neapolitan Marcello Trotta.

These sides have also met four times in Serie B, Napoli earning two wins, a draw and a 2-1 defeat at the Scida in March 2007.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Chiriches, Strinic; Rog, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne

Crotone: Cordaz; Sampirisi, Dussenne, Ferrari, Martella; Rohden, Crisetig, Capezzi, Stoian; Falcinelli, Trotta

