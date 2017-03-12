NEWS
Sunday March 12 2017
Serie B: Vicenza comeback shock
By Football Italia staff

There was a remarkable comeback from 10-man Vicenza to beat Pisa in stoppages, Pro Vercelli rue a saved penalty and Ternana saw off Trapani.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Novara 0-0 Pro Vercelli

Saved penalty: Aramu 25 (PV)

Sent off: Palazzi 69 (PV)

Ternana 2-1 Trapani

Di Noia 6, 34 (Te), Coronado 92 (Tr)

Vicenza 2-1 Pisa

Manaj 64 (P), Ebagua 86 (V), Urso pen 94 (V)

Sent off: Orlando 55

Latina 0-1 Carpi

Mbakogu 70 (C)

Bari 1-0 Frosinone

Furlan 61 (B)

Benevento 0-0 Entella

Cittadella 1-1 Perugia

Litteri 14 (C), Di Carmine pen 51 (P)

Salernitana 2-0 Brescia

M Coda 56 (S), A Donnarumma 86 (S)

Sent off: Blanchard 88 (B)

Spal 2-0 Cesena

Antenucci 36 (S), Mora 61 (S)

Sent off: Mora 68 (S), F Costa 89 (S)

Spezia 2-1 Avellino

Ardemagni 17 (A), Granoche 25, 69 (S)

Verona-Ascoli

To be played on Monday

