There was a remarkable comeback from 10-man Vicenza to beat Pisa in stoppages, Pro Vercelli rue a saved penalty and Ternana saw off Trapani.
Novara 0-0 Pro Vercelli
Saved penalty: Aramu 25 (PV)
Sent off: Palazzi 69 (PV)
Ternana 2-1 Trapani
Di Noia 6, 34 (Te), Coronado 92 (Tr)
Vicenza 2-1 Pisa
Manaj 64 (P), Ebagua 86 (V), Urso pen 94 (V)
Sent off: Orlando 55
Latina 0-1 Carpi
Mbakogu 70 (C)
Bari 1-0 Frosinone
Furlan 61 (B)
Benevento 0-0 Entella
Cittadella 1-1 Perugia
Litteri 14 (C), Di Carmine pen 51 (P)
Salernitana 2-0 Brescia
M Coda 56 (S), A Donnarumma 86 (S)
Sent off: Blanchard 88 (B)
Spal 2-0 Cesena
Antenucci 36 (S), Mora 61 (S)
Sent off: Mora 68 (S), F Costa 89 (S)
Spezia 2-1 Avellino
Ardemagni 17 (A), Granoche 25, 69 (S)
Verona-Ascoli
To be played on Monday
