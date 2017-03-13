‘Milan player branded Juve thieves’

By Football Italia staff

A person reportedly wrote ‘thieves’ on the walls of Juventus’ tunnel after last Friday’s controversial clash with Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, replicas of Juve’s Scudetti for the 2004-05 and 2005-06 campaigns – revoked by Italian courts due to the Calciopoli scandal – were targeted.

The newspaper also hinted it could have been a Milan player, given the contentious nature of the Diavolo’s 2-1 defeat to the Bianconeri.

It comes after reports of punch marks on walls and a broken stool in the dressing room that Milan occupied.

Carlos Bacca, meanwhile, will discover on Tuesday if he faces punishment for his display of anger towards referee Davide Massa.

La Gazzetta claims the striker could be banned for two games.

