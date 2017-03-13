Calabria praises Milan youngsters

By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria praises his fellow Milan youngsters, and hopes he can join them after “some problems this season”.

The Rossoneri are in contention for a Europa League place this season, with Coach Vincenzo Montella putting faith in a crop of young players.

“Over the past two years some interesting lads have come through,” Calabria said at the presentation of the Gazzetta Cup.

“[Manuel] Loca[telli] and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma are the most famous. Gigio is a regular in the national team and you always see fantastic things from him.

“Locatelli is having a fantastic season, no-one expected a season like this.

“I hope I can help the team too this season, I’ve had some problems. It’s nice to be together in the first team because we’ve known each other for so long.”

