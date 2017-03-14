Juventus consider Mahrez?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy claim Juventus are keeping tabs on Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

The 26-year-old winger was one of the Foxes’ star men as they swept to the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri last season.

Despite more patchy form in the current campaign, calciomercato.it reports that the Bianconeri have been impressed by his form in the Champions League, and have included him in their shortlist for the summer.

It appears that general manger Giuseppe Marotta is looking for a wide player, as Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa have also been linked in recent days.

Mahrez scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League last season, but has managed only four goals and one assist in the current campaign.

However, in the Champions League the Algerian international has four goals in six games, as well as an assist.

