NEWS
Tuesday March 14 2017
Karnezis suffers microfracture
By Football Italia staff

Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis will be out of action for several weeks after sustaining a microfracture in his right hand.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper went off during the final minutes of Sunday’s 3-1 victory away to Pescara.

He has now been diagnosed with a dislocated finger and the microfracture at the base of the little finger in his right hand.

Karnezis’s hand has been immobilised with a cast for the next two weeks.

Only then will he be able to resume training with the rest of the squad.

Promising Italy Under-21 international Simone Scuffet will take his place.

