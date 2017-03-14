Liveblog: Juventus v Porto

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as Juventus host Porto for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 GMT and follows on from the 2-0 first leg victory at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Bianconeri consider themselves one of the strong candidates to lift the trophy, which would be their first continental success since 1996.

Juventus won the first leg 2-0 with goals from substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves after ex-Inter full-back Alex Telles was sent off.

Therefore Telles is suspended tonight and Juventus have never gone out after winning the away first leg in a UEFA tournament.

Only twice in the Champions League has a team gone through despite losing the first leg at home. Ajax fell 1-0 to Panathinaikos and won 3-0 away in the 1995-96 semi-final. Inter overturned a 1-0 loss to beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in Germany in the 2010-11 Round of 16.

