Buffon: 'Juve don't want Leicester!'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon insists Juventus had to keep their focus against Porto, but wants to avoid Leicester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bianconeri swept through 3-0 on aggregate, as Paulo Dybala converted a penalty this evening when Maxi Pereira saw red for handling on the line.

“All games at this level are tough, regardless of the first leg result and them going down to 10 men here too, the moment the tension drops, you can pay for it,” Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

“We have improved a lot, we gained confidence and that was the objective we had set ourselves five years ago when we started this journey, that Juventus had to be in the top eight of the Champions League every year.

“If you get into the top eight every year for a decade, eventually you are likely to win it.”

Buffon was asked which of the remaining eight sides Juventus don’t want to get in the draw on Friday March 17.

“I want to avoid Leicester. They have enthusiasm and passion, but also the weapons to hurt a side that wants to take the initiative.”

Leicester City got through with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla this evening, as Kaspar Schmeichel saved a Steven N’Zonzi penalty.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.