Inter consider Samir?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter could turn to Udinese’s Samir if they can’t get Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is thought to have agreed a deal with the Nerazzurri to join in the summer, but they are not keen to pay his €22m release clause

Instead, the Beneamata are offering Wolfsburg around €14-15m, something which the German club may not accept.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that Samir of Udinese could be an alternative.

The 22-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back, and has been impressive since Luigi Del Neri’s arrival this season.

The Zebrette are likely to ask for around €16m, however, while Inter are only willing to offer €12m.

