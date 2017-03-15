NEWS
Wednesday March 15 2017
Inter consider Samir?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter could turn to Udinese’s Samir if they can’t get Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is thought to have agreed a deal with the Nerazzurri to join in the summer, but they are not keen to pay his €22m release clause

Instead, the Beneamata are offering Wolfsburg around €14-15m, something which the German club may not accept.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that Samir of Udinese could be an alternative.

The 22-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back, and has been impressive since Luigi Del Neri’s arrival this season.

The Zebrette are likely to ask for around €16m, however, while Inter are only willing to offer €12m.

