Genesio: 'Roma still favourites'

By Football Italia staff

Lyon Coach Bruno Genesio insists Roma “are among the favourites to win the Europa League and there are another 90 minutes to play.”

The first leg ended 4-2 for the French side and the second leg kicks off on Thursday at 20.05 GMT.

“I didn’t expect us to have this lead going into the Stadio Olimpico, but at the end of the day it’s all relative. We knew it was going to be a tough clash, we had a very good first leg, but there are another 90 minutes to play,” said Genesio in his Press conference.

“We are growing, European competition helps bring maturity, but Roma are one of the favourites for this trophy, they want to keep going and so do we.

“The essential thing is going to be balance. We must defend well, because Roma will put pressure on us. Roma are a very strong team, the second best in Italy, so they are among the favourites in the Europa League. We’ve got confidence, but must also be humble.

“Play with belief, but also keep our heads down and focus, because we don’t know what difficulties we will run into. I expect Roma to play at a high tempo and to press us, so what we must do is be ready to respond and hurt them with our forwards.”

Luciano Spalletti said Roma have a 60 per cent chance of qualifying for the next round.

“I read that Lyon had 67 per cent chance, but these are statistics and football has to be played on the field,” replied Genesio.

“We must have the ambition to go forward and look beyond the advantage from the first leg. Roma have great variety of attacking options, as they have pacey strikers, while Edin Dzeko is fed by crosses and thanks to his position can create a lot of problems, but we studied the first leg carefully and have corrected the errors we made.”

