Gonalons: 'Lyon can't defend 4-2'

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons warns Lyon “don’t know how to sit back and defend a result,” so they’ll take the game to Roma in the Europa League.

The first leg ended 4-2 for the French side and the second leg kicks off on Thursday at 20.05 GMT.

“Whether we qualify for the quarter-finals won’t affect the rest of our season. We do want to do well in this competition and unfortunately were unable to continue in the Champions League,” said the midfielder in his Press conference.

“We have some advantages from the first leg, but must not underestimate this test. We need to focus on our own football and play the same way we did in the second half.”

Roma had been 2-1 up at the break in Lyon, but fell apart in the final stages to lose 4-2.

“It will be complicated, because Roma have experience and quality, but we must play our style of football. What happened with Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain was incredible, but we mustn’t think about that and focus on ourselves.

“The fact is, we are not a team who know how to sit back and defend a result. We’ve got to take the initiative and put pressure on the opposition. Roma will do the same and be very aggressive.

“We must limit our mistakes, because keeping possession is crucial to our game and misplaced passes are costly. It’s going to be a very physical game.

“Our work is not done, we need to win tomorrow and that would be almost an historic result, because it’s always tough against the Italian clubs.

“There are going to be difficult moments in the game, so we must respond as a collective.”

