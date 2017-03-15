Alisson: 'Roma can overturn Lyon'

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Alisson trusts they can turn the Europa League tie with Olympique Lyonnais around. “Trailing could help us psychologically.”

The first leg ended 4-2 in France and the decider is tomorrow at 20.05 GMT.

“I expect it to be a similar game to the first leg, albeit with a different result,” the goalkeeper told Roma’s match programme.

“Lyon are a strong side, but so are we and we’ve just got to replicate what we do in training. We are still alive and kicking, the first leg result is not what we wanted, but we still got two away goals and they could be crucial.

“It’s not over and we have another 90 minutes to turn this result around. In a way, trailing from the first leg could help us psychologically, as there’s no risk of underestimating our opponents.

“We know our potential, we know what we have to do and we’ve got what it takes to achieve it. Lyon are quick and good at shooting from distance, but we must believe in ourselves and have no fear.”

Alisson has been the regular Giallorossi goalkeeper in the Europa League, whereas Wojciech Szczesny takes the gloves in Serie A.

“I’ve learned a lot about Italian and European football. I’ve been here for less than a year and it’s important to play regularly, but I always work hard to be ready when called upon.

“It was very important to learn the language, because a goalkeeper has to communicate with everyone in the box. I tried to learn quickly and I still make the odd mistake, but overall I can communicate well.”

