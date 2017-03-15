Milan face Inter, Bayern and Dortmund

By Football Italia staff

Milan and Inter will face off in the International Champions Cup in China, with games against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund too.

The pre-season tournament has become a regular fixture now, played in North America, China and Australia.

It is now confirmed that there will be a special edition of the Derby della Madonnina in Najing on July 24.

Milan also face Borussia Dortmund in Guangzhou on July 18 and Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich in Shenzhen on July 22.

Arsenal are also going to play Bayern Munich on July 19 in Shanghai and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in Beijing on July 22.

