Panico first female Italy Coach

By Football Italia staff

Former women’s football star Patrizia Panico will make history, acting as the Coach of the Under-16 men’s squad for two games.

She will be the first ever woman to sit on the bench of an Italy men’s national side.

Panico already works in the staff as an assistant to Coach Daniele Zoratto, but she’ll take over for two games next week while Zoratto is away with the Under-19 team.

“I didn’t even know that Zoratto was leaving on those dates, but it makes sense because I am his assistant,” the 42-year-old said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Zoratti told me himself, but I can’t reveal what I exclaimed at the news… I think we need to knock down many walls and this decision helps that process.

“Being the first woman to sit on the bench of a men’s Nazionale side is undoubtedly a fine achievement and I like to think that my first time can be the first for my many colleagues too.”

Panico will be the Coach for the Under-16 side’s friendlies against Germany in Verona on March 22 and Caldeiro Terme on March 24.

