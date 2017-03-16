EL Liveblog: Roma v Lyon

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from tonight’s Europa League decider, as Roma try to fight back from a 4-2 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

The second leg kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.05 GMT.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The Giallorossi are the only remaining Italian side in the competition and are seeking a remuntada in Rome.

They had been leading 2-1 at half-time in the first leg, but fell apart towards the end for a 4-2 final scoreline.

It means they can qualify for the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory, but Lyon are a very strong attacking side.

Live Blog Roma v Lyon, Europa League

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.