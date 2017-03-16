Lazio give injury updates

By Football Italia staff

Lazio medical staff had reassuring news for Stefan Radu, Stefan de Vrij and Lucas Biglia ahead of Sunday’s trip to Cagliari.

“Radu had bruising to the hip region and immediately underwent tests that reassured us on the risk of fractures, so yesterday he was already able to resume training with the squad,” Dr Fabio Rodia told Lazio Style Channel.

“Radu can to all intents and purposes be considered available.

“Biglia sustained a trauma to the knee, in particular the tendon. Tests have been reassuring and we are able to say there are no important lesions.

“He is responding well to treatment and we are cautiously optimistic on his return to training with the team tomorrow. We are monitoring the situation day by day.

“De Vrij had a knee problem at the end of the first half and in agreement with the player and staff we decided to take him off as a precaution.

“Test results are satisfying and we ruled out any serious lesions inside the knee. We hope to get him gradually back in training, starting from tomorrow.”

