Line-ups: Roma-Lyon

By Football Italia staff

Roma need to overturn a 4-2 first leg deficit against Olympique Lyonnais if they are to reach the Europa League quarter-finals and adopt a 3-4-2-1 system.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.05 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

The Giallorossi had been 2-1 up at half-time in Lyon during the first leg, but eventually fell apart to lose 4-2, so they need to score at least two goals tonight to have any chance of qualification.

Luciano Spalletti has been under pressure in recent weeks, losing the Coppa Italia Final first leg to Lazio and with Napoli pushing them for second place in Serie A.

Diego Perotti was expected to challenge with Stephan El Shaarawy for a starting spot, but both are left on the bench in favour of a 3-4-2-1 system with Radja Nainggolan and Mohamed Salah supporting Edin Dzeko.

Bruno Peres and Mario Rui are the wing-backs, as Emerson Palmieri is not yet fit to start on the left.

Clement Grenier is cup-tied and Alessandro Florenzi injured.

Lyon had started the season in the Champions League and finished third in the group behind Juventus and Sevilla, so bumped down to the Europa League.

They ran riot over AZ Alkmaar 11-2 on aggregate in the Round of 32.

Memphis Depay scored a stunning goal from midfield last week, but he is cup-tied and therefore not involved.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the attack with Mathieu Valbuena and Maxwel Cornet, benching Rachid Ghezzal and Nabil Fekir, while Juventus transfer target Corentin Tolisso is in midfield.

Mouctar Diakhaby is again chosen in central defence rather than ex-Roma man Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.

These sides have faced off three times with a win each and a stalemate.

Roma President James Pallotta is in the city, but there are reports he might not attend the game tonight, as he is running a temperature.

Roma: Alisson; Rudiger, Fazio, Manolas; Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Mario Rui; Salah, Nainggolan; Dzeko

Roma bench: Szczesny, Juan Jesus, Emerson, Paredes, Perotti, Totti, El Shaarawy

Lyon: Lopes; Jallet, Mammana, Diakhaby, Morel; Tousart, Gonalons; Cornet, Tolisso, Valbuena; Lacazette

Lyon bench: Gorgelin, Yanga-Mbiwa, Rafael, Darder, Ferri, Ghezzal, Fekir

Ref: Kassai (HUN)

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.