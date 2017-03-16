Genesio: 'Roma among best teams'

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Lyonnais Coach Bruno Genesio concedes “Roma were one of the strongest teams in the Europa League, but the first leg was decisive.”

The 4-2 victory in France laid the groundwork and tonight’s 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico still saw Lyon qualify for the quarter-finals, 5-4 on aggregate.

“It is satisfying to have qualified, as Roma were one of the strongest teams in the Europa League,” said Genesio in his Press conference.

“Obviously the first leg was decisive, especially that final goal from Alexandre Lacazette in stoppages. We are truly satisfied with this progress, it is a very important result and we knocked out a strong side.

“There are others along our path and we want to go all the way.”

This evening Lyon were under immense pressure for practically the entire game, yet took the lead through Mactour Diakhaby’s header on a free kick.

Anthony Lopes performed several crucial saves, while Antonio Rudiger hit the crossbar and Edin Dzeko had a goal incorrectly ruled offside.

“Tonight our goalkeeper gave us a big hand with some decisive saves and he allowed us to stay in the game. It is certainly a big result and the team remained focused throughout.”

