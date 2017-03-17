Napoli target Kompany

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

Coach Maurizio Sarri is said to be aiming to bolster his defensive line for next season, with the Partenopei having shipped 44 goals in all competitions this term.

With the future of the 30-year-old Belgian said to be uncertain in Manchester, calciomercato.it reports that Napoli could make enquiries for the player over the summer.

Whilst there are no question marks over performance, Kompany has regularly struggled with injury, missing 23 games this season for City.

The report also suggests that there is some uncertainty over the future of Raul Albiol at Napoli, who may move on this summer.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.