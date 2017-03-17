NEWS
Friday March 17 2017
Napoli target Kompany
By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

Coach Maurizio Sarri is said to be aiming to bolster his defensive line for next season, with the Partenopei having shipped 44 goals in all competitions this term.

With the future of the 30-year-old Belgian said to be uncertain in Manchester, calciomercato.it reports that Napoli could make enquiries for the player over the summer.

Whilst there are no question marks over performance, Kompany has regularly struggled with injury, missing 23 games this season for City.

The report also suggests that there is some uncertainty over the future of Raul Albiol at Napoli, who may move on this summer.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies