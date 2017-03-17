Samp confirm Inter want Schick

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria director general Antonio Romei admits that Inter want Patrik Schick, but 'it's not a done deal'.

Reports have repeatedly linked the Nerazzurri with the Czech striker, who currently has a €25m release clause. This has led to suggestions that the Blucerchiati may look to increase the clause, after the striker has scored nine goals in just six starts this term.

Another player in demand is striker Luis Muriel, but will he leave this summer?

"Last year it looked like a bad deal," Romei continued in an interview with Secolo XIX. "Then with [Marco] Giampaolo he’s back to being a phenomenon.

"In January he said no to China as he is happy here, but if it came to a top club, they clause is known and we could not hold back."

What about interest for Schick?

"We paid 4 million in order to close the deal since Roma had entered negotiations and within a few hours they could have snatched him away.

"Of course I met Ausilio in Rome, but on the other hand I also saw many other club leaders. We’re doing well with [Daniele] Pradè and [Carlo] Osti, because it is essential to maintain good relations with all clubs.

"It is true that our players are wanted by several clubs, including Inter, but from there to say that Schick has already been sold...

"However there is a clause. We are evaluating whether raise it. But we will discuss this only in retrospect, so to not give anyone an advantage."

