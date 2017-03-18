Everton eye Simeone and Schick

By Football Italia staff

Everton are eyeing up Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick and Genoa’s Giovanni Simeone to replace Romelu Lukaku.

This week Belgium international Lukaku confirmed he would not be signing a new contract with the Toffees and is eager to move on.

The race is on to find his heir and Everton bosses appear to be looking towards Serie A, more specifically Marassi.

That is the stadium shared by local rivals Genoa and Sampdoria.

According to Italian reports, the Premier League side sent scouts on several occasions to view Samp supersub Schick, who has scored more goals off the bench this season than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

The 21-year-old already has one goal in three senior caps for the Czech Republic and is a confirmed transfer target for Inter.

The Sun notes another option is his cross-city rival Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone.

Cholito is in his first Serie A season and scored 11 goals in 27 competitive games for Genoa.

However, the 21-year-old has not found the net since the end of January, firing blanks in his last six appearances.

