Candreva: 'Errors were unlike Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva felt Inter “conceded two goals and made errors that were not like us” in their 2-2 draw with Torino.

The Nerazzurri were both leading and trailing in the thriller, as Geoffrey Kondogbia and Candreva took advantage of Joe Hart errors.

“It’s disappointing, as we wanted to continue our winning run. We had so many chances to take the lead, so it is a let-down,” Candreva told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s difficult to analyse what didn’t work, but we certainly conceded two goals that were not our usual style. We’ve got to learn from these errors.

“We had some distractions that were really unlike us and we paid a heavy price for them.”

