Lapadula: 'Milan don't lack hunger'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Lapadula said Milan are out for blood against Genoa after the controversial defeat to Juventus. “We won’t lack motivation or hunger.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It is a huge opportunity I need to make the most of, but the most important thing is that Milan win,” the striker told Milan TV.

Lapadula gets to start because Carlos Bacca is suspended for his furious reaction towards the referee after the 2-1 loss to Juventus.

“The defeat to Juve left a bitter taste in our mouths, so we certainly won’t be lacking motivation or hunger tonight. I think Genoa will also be coming here with the bit between their teeth.

“I do need to improve the way I balance out my running and efforts, but I’ve always had that desire to do more and at times it is very useful.”

