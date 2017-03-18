Mati Fernandez gives Milan victory

By Football Italia staff

Mati Fernandez celebrated his first goal in a Milan jersey to secure the 1-0 victory over a completely ineffective and nervous Genoa.

The Chile international sealed the win at San Siro with a delightful dinked finish after an inspired Gianluca Lapadula flick.

Lucas Ocampos was also denied by an acrobatic goal-line clearance, as the Rossoneri dominated the match.

They were missing Carlos Bacca, Alessio Romagnoli and Jose Ernesto Sosa, plus lost Andrea Bertolacci to injury in the opening minute.

Andrea Mandorlini’s Genoa seemed sluggish and devoid of ideas, but above all far too negative, even after going behind.

