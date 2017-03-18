Mandorlini: 'Genoa played our game'

Andrea Mandorlini feels Genoa “played our game and created the chances to hurt Milan,” but more defensive solidity means less attacking verve.

The Grifone were beaten by a first half Mati Fernandez dinked finish, but even after going behind, the visitors struggled to create any genuine scoring opportunities or even attacking intent.

This performance came after the team was locked away in a training retreat to escape fan protests over their Derby della Lanterna loss.

“We came here to play our game, which in general we did. In the second half we ran out of steam a little, but did create chances to hurt Milan,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We changed system two or three times and it’s a pity, because we could’ve taken something from the match. My only regret is that we had the chances to create problems and we didn’t make the most of them.

“We conceded a tricky goal at San Siro, but otherwise allowed Milan relatively little. We came here playing with three forwards, but clearly when you go behind it does raise some uncertainty and negative thoughts, but the whole game is ahead of us.

“We had these opportunities to put the ball into the box and our choices weren’t great. Milan never finished the game and we kept it open to the end.

“Genoa conceded 17 goals in five games. I seek more defensive solidity and that means we need to make the most of counter-attacks, which tonight we didn’t do.

“The table allows us to be relatively calm. There is pressure from the fans, but this is our job and we need to prepare tactical situations during the week.

“We have to take it one day at a time. Over the break for international duty we’ll try to get some players back from injury. The team can and must give more, it’s a difficult situation for numerous reasons, but we were always in the game tonight.

“One cannot change things overnight. There’s little time and perhaps even less patience, I understand, but this is the situation.”

Giovanni Simeone hasn’t found the net in over two months.

“He works hard, but everyone is struggling at the moment. I see him trying to score, but he needs to relax and do what he has always done, not try to force the situation.”

