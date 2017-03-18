Hart: 'I could've done better'

By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart admits he’d “love to have done better” in Torino’s 2-2 draw with Inter, but “both teams will walk off unhappy they didn’t win.”

He was at fault for both goals, allowing a Geoffrey Kondogbia shot to squirm under his arm and flapping at a cross from which Antonio Candreva scored the second.

“It was a crazy game, a lot of our games have always been very exciting to watch,” the goalkeeper told Torino Channel.

“I’d love to have done better on the first goal especially, but I felt as a team we fought hard and I think both teams will walk off unhappy they didn’t win.

“Inter are in a very good moment, they scored seven goals and five goals in previous matches, but we’re not happy that we didn’t win.”

