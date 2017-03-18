NEWS
Saturday March 18 2017
Hart: 'I could've done better'
By Football Italia staff

Joe Hart admits he’d “love to have done better” in Torino’s 2-2 draw with Inter, but “both teams will walk off unhappy they didn’t win.”

He was at fault for both goals, allowing a Geoffrey Kondogbia shot to squirm under his arm and flapping at a cross from which Antonio Candreva scored the second.

“It was a crazy game, a lot of our games have always been very exciting to watch,” the goalkeeper told Torino Channel.

“I’d love to have done better on the first goal especially, but I felt as a team we fought hard and I think both teams will walk off unhappy they didn’t win.

“Inter are in a very good moment, they scored seven goals and five goals in previous matches, but we’re not happy that we didn’t win.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies