Napoli seal Empoli thriller

By Football Italia staff

Napoli had taken a commanding 3-0 lead in Empoli despite missing a penalty, but eventually scraped the 3-2 for their first ever victory at the Castellani.

It proved to be more of a squeaker than expected in Maurizio Sarri’s old hunting ground.

Dries Mertens didn’t get off to a good start, seeing his central early penalty parried by Lukasz Skorupski.

Lorenzo Insigne bagged a brace, including another spot-kick, and Mertens made up for his error with a magnificent free kick from 25 yards into the top corner.

Empoli would not give in and staged a remarkable late comeback with Omar El Kaddouri against his former club and a Massimo Maccarone penalty.

