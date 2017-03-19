Hamsik: 'Napoli can't throw it away'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik admits Napoli “can’t gift a half to Empoli and risk throwing away the win” after their 3-2 success.

The Partenopei had been comfortably 3-0 up despite missing a penalty, but Omar El Kaddouri and Massimo Maccarone’s spot-kick set up a surprisingly tense finale.

“We are happy with the victory, but we can’t improve like this. We can’t gift a half to Empoli and risk throwing away the win. We can’t leave here having struggled so much,” Hamsik told Mediaset Premium.

“Empoli were more aggressive in the second half, we didn’t do what we were meant to, and this is not the way to get stronger. We’re going to have to sit down and have a talk.

“We want to go straight into the Champions League and after the international break we’ll think about the two big games against Juventus.”

They clash at the Stadio Castellani both in Serie A and for the Coppa Italia semi-final.

