Martusciello: 'Break will be useful'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello says the international break will be useful for Empoli after six straight defeats.

The Azzurri went 3-0 down at home to Napoli this afternoon, but responded in the second-half to pull two goals back - their first strikes in four games.

"It will be a useful break in order to recuperate physically," Martusciello admitted in a post-match interview.

"But when you add everything up, even though there will be problems Roma [next opponents] will also have players away on international duty.

"The team is pushing, we need to get used to being under pressure.

"We need to keep up our intensity, even though we are losing some players during this time."

