The pressure is piling on Roma after their Europa League exit and they revamp against Gregoire Defrel and Domenico Berardi’s Sassuolo.

The pressure is piling on Roma after their Europa League exit and they revamp against Gregoire Defrel and Domenico Berardi's Sassuolo.

The Giallorossi’s campaign is starting to fall apart after crashing out of the Europa League 5-4 on aggregate, despite a 2-1 victory over Lyon on Thursday night.

That match took a lot out of them, but there’s little time for squad rotation, although Emerson Palmieri and Wojciech Szczesny do return to the starting XI.

Leandro Paredes also steps in for the fatigued Daniele De Rossi in midfield, while Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan support False 9 Stephan El Shaarawy.

Edin Dzeko has just one goal in his last six competitive games and, with international duty coming up, is given a rare rest.

While Luciano Spalletti is feeling the pressure and Napoli pushing for second place, Eusebio Di Francesco is being touted as next season’s potential Coach at Roma or Fiorentina.

Sassuolo struggled badly with injuries and the strain of starting the Europa League in July, but are still relatively comfortable in mid-table.

Gregoire Defrel leads the attack, having been a main transfer target for the Giallorossi in January, with Domenico Berardi and Matteo Politano.

Alberto Aquilani faces his hometown club, but Luca Mazzitelli, Francesco Magnanelli, Marcello Gazzola, Davide Biondini and Luca Antei all miss out.

Sassuolo have never beaten Roma in the top flight, managing just three draws from seven attempts.

However, the minnows have also never lost at the Olimpico, sharing the spoils in all three previous visits.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Fazio, Manolas; Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, Salah; El Shaarawy

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Juan Jesus, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, De Rossi, Grenier, Gerson, Dzeko, Totti, Perotti

Sassuolo: Consigli; Letschert, Acerbi, Peluso, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Missiroli, Duncan; Berardi, Defrel, Politano

Sassuolo bench: Pegolo, Pomini, Lirola, Cannavaro, Sensi, Aquilani, Iemmello, Ragusa, Ricci, Matri

Ref: Di Bello

