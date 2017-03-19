Udinese pummel poor Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Udinese fought back from a surprise early Roland Sallai goal to flatten Palermo 4-1 at the Dacia Arena.

The young Hungarian had given the Rosanero false hope with his debut Serie A goal.

However, as so often happens this season, the Sicilians crumbled the moment the game turned against them.

Cyril Thereau’s daisy-cutter from distance got the hosts back on level terms, then Duvan Zapata, Rodrigo De Paul and Jakub Jankto made the most of poor defending.

Alessandro Diamanti harshly saw red for a raised elbow.

