Di Francesco: 'Sassuolo wasted chances'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco insists Sassuolo “deserved to be leading at half-time” rather than trailing, as they eventually lost 3-1 to Roma.

“It was absurd going into the break a goal down considering the performance, effort, aggression and chances created. We might not have as many stars as Roma, but we were well in it to the 65th minute,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Eventually they did cause us problems towards the end with their counter-attacks. Defrel was a big loss to injury, just as Roma would feel the loss if you took Mohamed Salah away.

“Timo Letschert had a problem too and had to come off, unfortunately we’ve had injury issues all season. The important thing is that the team got back to playing the kind of football I like, starting moves from the back and quite frankly deserved to be leading at half-time.

“Sassuolo created several chances that we had practised on the training ground, so it was good to see them come off in a match situation.

“Domenico Berardi is accustomed to playing on the right and doing certain things, so I tried to shake him up a bit and try new areas on the left.

“There are some details that make the difference. For example, in the opening minutes we were too naïve in pushing forward and superficial, allowing dangerous counter-attacks.

“If you don’t finalise your chances, then a side like Roma won’t let you off the hook. I was glad to see our very high line against a quality opponent and the right attacking attitude I wanted to see, but naturally I wasn’t too happy with our defensive performance.”

Di Francesco has been tipped to replace Luciano Spalletti at Roma next season.

“This is not the time to be talking about this. I have two years on my contract and any decision will have to be made in conjunction with the club.

“I am proud to be associated with a club like Roma and naturally I am ambitious. what I want now is to end the season on a high with Sassuolo before discussing anything.”

