Tottenham target Suso

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Tottenham are considering a bid for Milan midfielder Suso.

The 23-year-old has played in the Premier League before with Liverpool, but was released by the Reds in summer 2015.

It was from here where he joined Milan and – after a subsequent loan spell with Genoa – he has received high praise for his performances for the Rossoneri this term.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Spaniard is on the list of summer targets for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, along with the likes of Isco and Ross Barkley.

Now a first-team regular in Vincenzo Montella’s side, Milan may be unwilling to let Suso leave, but much will depend on the outcome of ongoing takeover negotiations.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.