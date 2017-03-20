Zamparini denies Palermo interference

By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini has denied claims that he has stepped in to recommend the sacking of Coach Diego Lopez.

Reports suggested that Zamparini, famous for sacking those in charge of the team, had called former boss Davide Ballardini to ask him to resume the role.

With new President Paul Baccaglini now at the helm, his predecessor was forced to strongly deny such claims in an official statement.

"I'm really disappointed about the untrue claims reported by some information outlets about my alleged actions in the technical choices of management decisions," he told the club's official website.

"I repeat what I said on the inauguration day of President Baccaglini, that all corporate decisions are delegated to him and to the new ownership and that, therefore, all the speculations about my alleged actions are not true.

"My only relationship with President Baccaglini remains a personal one and my function, if required from time to time by him, is as a consultant, which is suited to my age and experience."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.