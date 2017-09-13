Milan test new Calhanoglu role

By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to use a 3-5-2 formation in the Europa League against Austria Vienna with Hakan Calhanoglu in a free role.

The opening game of the group phase kicks off on Thursday at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez and Fabio Borini have not made the trip to Austria, while Jack Bonaventura is still not 100 per cent fit.

According to Sky Sport Italia, both Suso and Bonaventura will be benched with Calhanoglu given more of a free role to cut inside and move behind the two strikers.

Patrick Cutrone or Andre Silva should be flanked by Nikola Kalinic, getting his first start in a Milan jersey.

Cristian Zapata is likely to get the nod rather than Mateo Musacchio in the three-man defence.

Milan (probable): G Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Antonelli; Kalinic, Andre Silva