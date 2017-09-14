Liveblog: Europa League

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s three Europa League games, Austria Vienna-Milan, Atalanta-Everton and Vitesse-Lazio.

The Rossoneri fought through two preliminary rounds to reach the group stage of a European competition for the first time in three years and are determined to use their newly-bolstered squad to the full.

Their campaign begins away to Austria Vienna at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT), with Nikola Kalinic and Hakan Calhanoglu expected to start.

The UEFA Cup/Europa League remains the only major international tournament that Milan haven’t already won.

Atalanta are back on the continent after 27 years, even if their home games will be at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia rather than Bergamo.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were the surprise fourth-place finishers in Serie A last season and begin by hosting Premier League giants Everton at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

Lazio complete the trio of Italian participants in the Europa League, visiting Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT).

Live Blog Europa League Matchday 1