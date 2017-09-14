Sigurdsson: 'Atalanta are tough'

By Football Italia staff

Gylfi Sigurdsson warned Atalanta will be “hard to break down” and insists he isn’t troubled by being Everton’s most expensive buy.

The Europa League clash kicks off at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game, Austria Vienna-Milan and Vitesse-Lazio on the LIVEBLOG.

“Italian teams are normally hard to break down, especially defensively. If we can get off to a good start away from home, that’s good, but we know it’s tough in Europe,” Sigurdsson told Sky Sport Italia.

The Iceland international became Everton’s biggest ever signing last month, costing €49.4m from Swansea City.

“It’s not just this summer, but over the last couple of transfer markets Everton have been bringing in really good players and that shows they want to push on.

“It doesn’t bother me at all being their all-time most expensive buy. I just try to give my best for the team.”