Line-ups: Vitesse-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio dive back into European competition and give Felipe Caicedo his first start against Vitesse Arnhem.

It kicks off at 20.05 UK time (19.05 GMT), follow all the action from this game, Austria Vienna-Milan and Atalanta-Everton on the LIVEBLOG.

Simone Inzaghi’s side qualified for the Europa League by finishing fifth in Serie A last season, but were also runners-up in the Coppa Italia.

They got revenge for that Final loss by beating Juventus 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup in August and are unbeaten so far this term, crushing Milan 4-1 at the weekend.

For all that confidence, the Aquile have serious injury worries in Holland, missing Felipe Anderson, Luis Nani, Stefan Radu and Wallace.

Stefan de Vrij is not 100 per cent fit either, but he is able to start in a three-man defence.

Inzaghi puts faith in Luis Alberto behind summer signing Felipe Caicedo, who gets his first start.

The Ecuador international is no stranger to the Europa League, scoring eight goals in this competition.

Vitesse are currently second in the Eeredivisie and only without midfielder Thulani Serero, but their striker Tim Matavz is familiar to Serie A from his time at Genoa.

The Arnhem side have just one draw to show for their last six European fixtures, including three straight home defeats.

They qualified for the Europa League after their historic victory in the Dutch Cup.

Vitesse: Pasveer; Dabo, Kashia, Miazga, Buttner; Bruns, Van Der Werff, Foor; Rashica, Matavz, Linssen

Vitesse bench: Houwen, Colkett, Castaignos, Van Bergen, Mount, Lelieveld, Faye

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Murgia, Di Gennaro, Parolo, Lukaku; Luis Alberto; Caicedo

Lazio bench: Vargic, Patric, Lucas, Immobile, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Radu

Ref: Liany (ISR)