Spalletti: Confidence, not arrogance

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has warned Inter that “there’s a thin line between confidence and arrogance.”

Inter have won three out of three to sit joint-top of Serie A and standing in their way of a fourth straight victory on Saturday are Crotone, who pulled off the great escape to stay up last season.

“There’s a thin line between confidence and arrogance. You don’t have to think that you’re strong,” explained the Coach at a a Press conference.

“You have to think you’re top of the class, not the best. I saw the right attitude against SPAL. We sacrificed ourselves as a team.

“Games like these aren’t fillers. We always have to assert ourselves. We still have to play 35 games and they’re all important.

“Everything should be approached in the best way. I know Crotone and their Coach well.

“They seemed doomed, yet they ended up saving themselves. I know what it’s like to talk to a team that are doomed, and he managed to do something important.

“The champions are the ones that always make their mark. I expect us to show the right attitude.

“Pecking order? I have a few doubts because everyone’s trained well. They’ve made it difficult for me, but it’s also crucial to win for those who play less.

“Should Italian football be reviewed? Italy had won so many games before they lost to Spain. You must always look at things in perspective.

“Our football is levelling out. In the Europa League, we’ve already seen it. In the Champions League, you’ll see it.

“There have also been improvements in Italy: SPAL went to San Siro, playing as a team. Even their goalkeeper did.

“We’re on the right track. Ventura’s doing a great job. Napoli have always been seen to play great football and are an example across borders.

“Do big budgets count? It’s not wrong to say that those who win things have more money…”