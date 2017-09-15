Spalletti: Five subs & stopwatches

By Football Italia staff

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti claims he would permit five substitutions and stopwatches if he had it his way.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is considering the implementation of two halves of 30 minutes, with the clock stopped when the ball is not in play, in a bid to reduce time-wasting and make the game more attractive, but Spalletti believes the changes should not stop there.

“Conceding so few goals? I expected it because I’ve seen us train well,” he continued at a Press conference for Saturday’s trip to Crotone in Serie A.

“There’s desire, organisation and involvement from everyone. When you see these things, the results follow.

“Gagliardini playing little? When he enters the field, he’s decisive. He can give a hand to his teammates, also in terms of breath.

“Icardi and Perisic indispensable? "Mauro and Ivan are extraordinary players of great quality, the best in their positions.

“However, we can’t single anyone out. In fact, we all have to always be at the top in terms of physical and mental condition until the last game.

“We know that in order to go as far as possible, there are so many difficulties to overcome and tomorrow’s one of them.

“We must win without waiting to prepare for reactions to defeats. If [a defeat] happens then we’ll think about it. I remember that it’s not always an advantage not to play in cup competitions.

“We’ll bring 23 players with us because they all need to feel stimulated. If I had it my way, I’d permit five substitutions and only effective playing time. It’d improve the show.

“We need to improve our understanding of each position. A player that refuses to grow betrays us.

“I have many good options for the position of No 10. I could play Eder if it’s necessary. The results are what count.”