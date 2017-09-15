NEWS
Friday September 15 2017
Prosecutor demands Agnelli punishment
By Football Italia staff

The FIGC’s prosecutor has reportedly asked for Juventus President Andrea Agnelli to be banned for two-and-a-half years and fined €50,000.

According to Calcio e Finanza, Giuseppe Pecoraro also demanded two Juve matches to be played behind closed doors and the club pay a €300,000 fine.

Agnelli arrived at the FIGC’s National Federal Tribunal on Monday to defend himself from allegations that he helped to sell tickets to Juve ultras, a section of whom had links to organised crime.

The patron would have breached rules regarding fair play and relationship with fans in the FIGC’s code of conduct.

