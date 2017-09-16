Maicon denies Inter hangover

Former Inter and Roma star Douglas Maicon is considering legal action after suggestions the Nerazzurri trained late because he “was often drunk.”

Romanian forward Ianis Zicu never made a first team appearance for the Nerazzurri, but was in the squad from 2004 to 2007 and made the allegations in Digi Sport.

“I have never seen nor heard of this person. I’ve never played with him at Inter and I don’t know why he said these things,” Maicon told UOL Esporte in Brazil.

“He probably just wanted to become famous and appear in the media. It’s unpleasant that something like this should happen. I never turned up to training in that condition, otherwise I wouldn’t have won all those trophies at Inter.

“I am evaluating legal action to request damages and ensure this sort of false information is not repeated.”