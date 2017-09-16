Line-ups: Crotone-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter aim for a fourth consecutive victory and revenge on Crotone in the early Saturday kick-off, as Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic lead the way.

It kicks off at the Stadio Scida at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Nerazzurri have a 100 per cent record in Serie A so far this season, topping the table alongside Juventus and Napoli, but do not have European commitments to contend with.

It means Luciano Spalletti can keep playing his strongest XI every weekend with Icardi, Perisic and Antonio Candreva.

Matias Vecino is back from the start and the only choices he had to make were in midfield, where Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero were surprisingly paired, sending Matias Vecino to the bench, and Joao Mario won out over Marcelo Brozovic.

Davide Santon and summer signing Joao Cancelo are still on the treatment table.

Crotone have struggled so far this season, picking up just one point from three rounds, and are yet to score a single goal.

The Calabrese side did earn a shock 2-1 win over Inter here back in April with a Diego Falcinelli brace, which proved crucial in their fight to avoid relegation.

Mariano Izco and Daniel Pavlovic are not 100 per cent fit, while Simy and Andrea Nalini are out of action.

Roma youth product Marco Tumminello is ready to come off the bench, but Marcello Trotta is also dropped in favour of lone centre-forward Ante Budimir.

Crotone: Cordaz; Sampirisi, Ajeti, Ceccherini, Martella; Rohden, Barberis, Mandragora, Stoian; Tonev, Budimir

Crotone bench: Festa, Viscovo, Cabrera, Simic, Faraoni, Pavlovic, Aristoteles, Izco, Kragl, Crociata, Trotta, Tumminello

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Ranocchia, Vanheusden, Nagatomo, Vecino, Brozovic, Karamoh, Eder, Pinamonti

Ref: Banti