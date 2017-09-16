Line-ups: Fiorentina-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina hope to start a positive run of results with Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Simeone, as they host Rodrigo Palacio’s Bologna.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Viola had started with two straight defeats, but got back on track with their 5-0 demolition of Hellas Verona and are hoping to find their form under Coach Stefano Pioli.

Riccardo Saponara is still out of action, while Valentin Eysseric is only fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Marco Benassi, Cyril Thereau and Federico Chiesa fan out behind Cholito Simeone.

Bologna held out against Napoli for an hour last week, only to eventually capitulate 3-0.

That was Palacio’s debut for the club and this time he starts as centre-forward with Simone Verdi and Federico Di Francesco in support, dropping the misfiring Mattia Destro.

Vasilis Torosidis, Cheick Keita, Domenico Maietta, Sebastien De Maio, Ladislav Krejci and Cesar Falletti are unavailable for Coach Roberto Donadoni.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six Serie A meetings with Bologna, winning five of them.

The Rossoblu have lost their last five trips to the Stadio Franchi without finding the net.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Gaspar, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Badelj, Veretout; Benassi, Thereau, Chiesa; Simeone

Fiorentina bench: Dragowski, Cerofolini, Vitor Hugo, Milenkovic, Laurini, Olivera, Sanchez, Cristoforo, Lo Faso, Gil Dias, Eysseric, Babacar

Bologna: Mirante; Krafth, Gonzalez, Helander, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Taider; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco

Bologna bench: Da Costa, Ravaglia, Brignani, Mbaye, Nagy, Destro, Crisetig, Donsah, Petkovic, Okwonkwo