Skriniar relishing Inter goal

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar was “very happy with my first goal in Italian football, even if the most important thing is” that Inter beat Crotone.

The Nerazzurri had been struggling at the Stadio Scida until Skriniar prodded in the opener on 82 minutes, followed by Ivan Perisic in stoppages.

“I am very happy with my first goal in Italian football, even if the most important thing is that we won,” Skriniar told Mediaset Premium.

“It wasn’t a great performance from us, but it was very important that we get the points. It’s not easy to play here, the fans are very passionate, but we were able to bring it home.”