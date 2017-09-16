Bucchi: 'Juve among world's best'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo Coach Cristian Bucchi warned they’ll be facing “one of the best teams in the world” tomorrow – Juventus.

“It is an exciting moment, because for any Coach to take on Juventus is satisfying,” said Bucchi in his Press conference.

“This is a side that dominated the last six Serie A seasons and reached the Champions League Final twice in three years, so they can be called one of the best teams in the world.

“The club also sets the example in terms of organisation and winning mentality. Taking on the Bianconeri is motivating for us and the chance to continue the work started so far this season.”

Juve had their confidence shaken by a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League midweek.

“They’ve already proved that they can overcome difficult moments and this isn’t really one of them, they are simply coming off what was a very difficult fixture. I certainly don’t expect to see a different Juventus.

“Perhaps they’ll be even more fired up and determined. A winning mentality is built over time and one game certainly won’t bring that crashing down after years of success.”

Sassuolo are without their star man Domenico Berardi and defender Cristian Dell’Orco due to injury.

“Unfortunately, Berardi had a nasty cut to his foot against Atalanta and was unable to train all week. We’re monitoring him day by day.

“We caused Atalanta problems last week, one of the most physical sides in Serie A, and I think the break for international duty helped us bolster our fitness levels.

“We must prove we can play in various different ways, including three or four at the back. It’s not that I have to mould the team to suit my ideas, but rather I have to find the way to get the best out of the players.

“I see the right spirit now.”