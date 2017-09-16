Fiorentina thank Chiesa curler

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa’s spectacular curler and a German Pezzella header gave Fiorentina victory, but Rodrigo Palacio kept Bologna in it to the end.

The finish, cutting in from the left flank to score with his right, was reminiscent of the goals his father Enrico used to score at the Stadio Franchi.

Veteran Palacio drew the visitors level moments later by making the most of a Davide Astori slip, but Argentine defender Pezzella secured all three points with a looping header, his first in Serie A.

La Trenza kept the Viola on their toes to the end, his late effort thumping the upright, but it’s the sixth consecutive Bologna defeat in Florence.

