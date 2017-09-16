Dzeko: 'I could've scored more'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko admits he and Roma “could’ve scored more goals” after a 3-0 victory over dismal Hellas Verona.

The Bosnia international bagged a brace after Radja Nainggolan’s opener at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It was important to win tonight. We could’ve scored more goals, and that includes me, but at the end of the day we won. We’ve got to continue playing like this and getting stronger,” he told Mediaset Premium.

Dzeko hit the headlines after a 0-0 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid for complaining he felt more isolated under Eusebio Di Francesco’s tactics.

“I wasn’t criticising our football this week. There needs to be greater focus, because often at Roma we don’t win this sort of match. If there is focus on us, that’s even better.

“Everyone was concentrated and I hope we’ll keep that up.”